HAPPENING TODAY: wage laws take effect, opioid litigation panel, rivalry week

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0220

Mostly cloudy skies with occasional breaks of sunshine, especially this afternoon.

Highs will trend a bit higher, reaching the middle and upper 20s.

Wind chills will dip to the upper teens and low 20s thanks to WNW winds at 5-10 mph.

Three top local stories

Minimum Wage Law into effect today

The minimum wage and earned sick time laws put in place by the Michigan Supreme Court ruling are set to go into effect today.

The ruling increases the Michigan minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2028, raises tipped wages to 100% of the minimum wage by 2030, and provides workers one hour of earned sick time for every 30 hours worked.

On Wednesday and Thursday, both the State Senate and House chambers worked to modify those laws.

Today, neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson is speaking with a small business to see how the new laws will impact them.

Opioid Litigation Panel

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is hosting an Ingham County Opioid Litigation Advisory Panel to discuss new funding.

The panel will be held at 10 am at the Human Services Building in Lansing.

Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos will be at the meeting, tune in to FOX47 News at 530, 630, and 10 to hear what board members have to say.

Michigan State vs. Michigan

Rivalry Week is back as the Michigan State Spartans head to the Crisler Center to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

We’ll get you set for tip-off tonight with special live pregame coverage at 7:30 with ‘Rivalry Week – A House Divided.

Be sure to tune in as reporters Colin Jankowski and Danny Valle get you prepared for the rivalry game.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"Surreal..." Jackson neighbors come together to build a family an accessible home

In 2024, Kimmie Garrett fought a tumultuous battle with Influenza A, resulting in losing her hands and legs. As she struggles to get around her home, neighbors are finding her family a solution.

Read the full article: "Surreal..." Neighbors come together to build a Jackson family an accessible home after devastating life shift

