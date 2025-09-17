Happening Today: VP Vance in Michigan, voter registration, and Walk a Mile Rally

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Vice President JD Vance visits Michigan

Vice President JD Vance is set to visit this manufacturing business in Howell.

The Vice President will speak at Hatch Stamping Company this afternoon.

According to the White House, he will be discussing President Trump's tax cuts for working families and businesses.

Voter registration drive

Merdian Township neighbors are invited to register to vote ahead of the November election.

The Meridian Township Clerk’s Office will host a booth at the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market, where neighbors can register to vote and ask questions.

The event runs from 3 – 7 p.m.

Walk a Mile Rally in My Shoes Rally

An annual rally meant to end the stigma around mental health is taking place today at the State Capitol.

Neighbors will gather for the Walk a Mile in My Shoes Rally to share their stories, raise awareness, and remind lawmakers of the importance of mental health services.

If you want to join neighbors, stop by the capitol building between 12:30 to 3 p.m.



Patchy fog in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies.

Continued unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Light and variable winds expected.



