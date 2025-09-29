Happening today: voter registration drive, healthcare open house, food drive

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Voter registration drive

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is helping young voters prepare for the upcoming election with the Voter Registration Drives at Lansing Community College.

The first one is today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the Arts and Sciences Building.

Neighbors can register to vote, learn about absentee ballots, and vote early at the event.

Healthcare Open House

And Lansing Community College is hosting an open house this evening for its Health and Human Services Programs.

The event aims to give K-12 students a look at programs and career opportunities in the healthcare industry.

If your kids are interested, you can stop by the LCC HHS Building Lobby between 4 and 6 p.m.

Community food drive

A local business is helping neighbors in need by launching a Community Food Drive.

Neighbors can drop off food donations to Ingham Family Auto in Mason throughout the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All donations will go to local food banks and community organizations to help families in need.



Today's weather forecast

Sunny skies coupled with high temperatures topping out about 80°F will make today feel like summer again.

We’re looking at more warm and dry weather holding on through next Sunday.

A strong ridge of high pressure is in control both at the surface and high up in the atmosphere, locking in warm and quiet conditions.



