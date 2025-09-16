Happening Today: voter registration day, community planting day

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

National Voter Registration Day

Today, the Grand Ledge Area District Library is holding an event for National Voter Registration Day.

During the event, the library will provide voter registration information, materials and public access computers to help process your registration.

Stop by the library from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to participate in voter registration day.

Community Planting Day

Neighbors can help ‘Plant the Magic’ at the Fantasy Forest Community Planting Day in St. Johns.

Neighbors are invited to help plant greenery and make their mark on this community space.

The event begins at noon at the new Fantasy Forest Park, located near the Main City Park in St. Johns.



Mostly sunny skies continue today as high pressure remains in place over the Great Lakes.

Unseasonably warm again with highs climbing to the low 80s.

Light ENE winds at 4-8 mph.



