Happening Today: two Fourth of July celebrations

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Fourth of July Fireworks

How about celebrating this Fourth of July with the Lansing Lugnuts!

Lansing Lugnuts presents Independence Day celebration with LAFCU Fireworks.

The event will take place at Jackson field with a vintage baseball game at 5, followed by the spectacular fireworks show at 7:05.

To get tickets for the event, head to the Lansing Lugnuts website.

Fourth of July Concert

If music is more your taste for the Fourth of July celebrations, you can head on over to Adado Riverfront Park.

There, the Lansing Concert Band will be performing for their annual pre-fireworks concert.

The music will start at 8, and the event is free to all neighbors, plus food trucks will be available for concessions

WATCH: What's happening today

happening today 0704

WATCH: Today's Weather Forecast

WEATHER HAPPENING TODAY 0704

WATCH: The top stories from across our neighborhoods

CHECK IN 0704

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

