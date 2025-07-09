Happening Today: traffic safety town hall, and fitness court opening

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Traffic Safety Town Hall

Since the beginning of this year, there have been around 450 car crashes in the City of East Lansing, or 2.7 crashes per day, according to East Lansing Police.

To help keep neighbors safe on the roads, ELPD is holding a Traffic Safety Town Hall tonight to remind neighbors of road safety rules.

The Town Hall begins at 6 p.m. tonight at the East Lansing Public Library.

Outdoor Fitness Court Opening

Lansing city officials are gathering at Benjamin F. Davis Park this afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new outdoor priority health fitness court.

This will be the third one in the City of Lansing, with the other two located at Debbie Stabenow and Maguire parks.

The ribbon-cutting takes place this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

