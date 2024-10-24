HAPPENING TODAY: traffic advisory, safety event, and college night

LANSING, Mich. — What's happening today across our neighborhoods?

EMERGENCY SEWER REPAIR IN JACKSON

We have a traffic advisory for our neighbors in Jackson. The city will be making emergency sewer repairs for most of the day. The Department of Public Works will be closing all lanes of S. West Ave. between W. Michigan Ave. and W. Washington Ave. for repairs. The DPW is planning to have the street open by tonight.

INFANT SAFE SLEEP AWARENESS

In an effort to keep infants safe, UM Health-Sparrow is hosting an event for Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

A UM Health-Sparrow physician will be advising parents on safe sleep practices this morning at 11:30 am at UM Health-Sparrow.

LCC COLLEGE NIGHT

We've told you before about the many educational opportunities at Lansing Community College. Tonight, LCC will host their informational college fair from 6 - 7:30 pm on the first floor of the Gannon Building. The event is open to all high school students, current students, and community members.

