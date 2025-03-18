HAPPENING TODAY: tractor rally, Coffee with the Sheriff, 'Band Aid' fundraiser

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tuesday AM weather 0318

Sun this morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies by midday, continuing through tonight.

Much warmer today with highs returning to the low 60s.

Light southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Three top local stories

Tractor Rally State Capitol

Farmers in tractors will rally at the Michigan State Capitol today to protest the overregulation of agriculture.

Protestors say unnecessary government restrictions, permits, and fees cost them time and money and raise prices on customers.

The rally takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the streets around the Michigan State Capitol.

Coffee with the Sheriff

Neighbors will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Eaton County Sheriff Reich today.

Sheriff Reich is holding the first Coffee with the Sheriff event today to discuss any questions or concerns neighbors may have about public safety.

The event takes place at 10:00 a.m. at Swedes Restaurant in Grand Ledge.

Holt Public Schools ‘Band-Aid’ Fundraiser

Helping students from sixth grade to high school seniors...

Holt Public School is hosting a ‘Band-Aid’ fundraiser for band students across the district.

The fundraiser will include a spaghetti dinner, raffle and performances by Holt band students.

Tickets can be purchased at the door tonight.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

More Grand Ledge kids getting free pre-K as program grows

Governor Whitmer gave an update on Michigan’s free pre-K expansion, with enrollment growing. See how it’s impacting families in Grand Ledge.

Read the full article: More Grand Ledge kids are getting free pre-K as program grows

