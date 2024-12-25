HAPPENING TODAY: three Christmas events to enjoy the holiday

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening today weather 1225

Mostly cloudy skies, with the potential for a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Chilly highs close to average in the mid-30s across our neighborhoods.

Good travel conditions, but watch for wet spots from snowmelt.

Three top local stories

Free community Christmas luncheon

The Eastside Community Action Center and Faith Fellowship Baptist Church are hosting a free community Christmas luncheon.

The free meal will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Faith Fellowship Baptist Church in Lansing.

The event is open to all neighbors.



Charlotte Eagles' annual Christmas dinner

Neighbors in Charlotte can also enjoy a free dinner.

The Charlotte Eagles are hosting their annual Christmas dinner from noon to 2 pm.

The event is free and open to all neighbors.

Just call the club to make a reservation or have your meal delivered.



Merry Mayhem event

Neighbors looking to play games with friends and family can stop by the Homebrew Tabletop Game Lounge in Grand Ledge.

Their Merry Mayhem event runs from 4 pm to 11 pm tonight.

Neighbors who wear ugly sweaters can get $1 off drinks all night and if you bring Jeff some Christmas cookies you can game for half-price.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Grant secures future of historic Moon Cabin at Woldumar Nature Center

A $23,000 grant is breathing new life into the historic Moon Cabin at Woldumar Nature Center. Built-in 1860 and moved in 1980, the cabin will get a new roof to remain a key educational resource.

Read the full article: Grant secures future of historic Moon Cabin at Woldumar Nature Center

