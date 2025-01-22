HAPPENING TODAY: the impacts of frigid temperatures across our neighborhoods

Asya Lawrence

(WSYM) - Hello Mid-Michigan and Happy Wednesday! Are you staying warm? With the extreme winter weather, I decided to stop by the motel owned by the Homeless Angels, an organization providing shelter and resources to the unhoused community in Lansing. The organization's director, Paul Miller, showed me around their community made up of about 40 families and he also talked to me about what resources are available to those in need despite the "Homeless Motel" being at full capacity.

Today's Weather Forecast

Extreme cold temperatures continue this morning with temperatures starting in the single digits below 0, with a wind chill around -20°.

Through the afternoon temperatures improve to the mid-teens but will feel like the single digits below 0 with the blustery wind.

A few light snow showers are possible tonight with accumulation only a trace to up to one inch with temperatures in the low teens.

Three top local stories

The extreme winter weather is impacting many of our neighbors today.

School Closures

Several schools are closed today because of the frigid temperatures. Some public school districts that are closed in our neighborhoods include:



Charlotte Public School

Eaton Rapids Public School

Grand Ledge Public Schools

Holt Public Schools

Lansing Public Schools

Okemos Public Schools

To see a full list of school closures or report your school district closed, click here.

Jackson Recreational Cancellations

School closures aren't the only impacts on communities across our neighborhoods.

The City of Jackson has canceled all recreational programs for today.

Instead, the City is offering the MLK Center as a warming center location from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grand Ledge Warming Center

For neighbors in Grand Ledge looking for a warm place to go, Grand Ledge City Hall is opening its Community Room B101 as a warming center for the community.

Neighbors should enter the building through the Greenwood or East Main St. entrances.

The makeshift warming center will be open until 5 p.m. tonight.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

What does President Trump Gender Ideology Order mean for Michigan?

One of Trump's signed orders was the Defending Women from Gender Ideology, which states the federal government will only recognize two sexes, male and female.

Read the full article: What does President Trump's Gender Ideology Order mean for Michigan?

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

