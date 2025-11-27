LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Thanksgiving Meal

Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties will serve its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal this afternoon at the Cristo Rey Campus in Lansing.

The free meal will be available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 1717 N. High St. in Lansing.

Anyone can attend without showing identification, filling out forms, or meeting economic requirements.

The organization will also prepare and deliver to-go packages for homebound seniors throughout the community.

CATA Services Suspended for Thanksgiving

The Capital Area Transportation Authority suspended most of its services today in observance of Thanksgiving Day, with only limited holiday service operating for customers who pre-reserved trips.

CATA's Fixed Route, Spec-Tran, Rural Service, Connector, Redi-Ride, Lot Link, Night Owl, Shopping Bus, and CATA Rydz are not operating today, though the Spec-Tran office remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for post-holiday ride scheduling.

Regular weekday schedules will resume on Friday.



Happening Today: Thanksgiving meal and CATA services suspended

Thursday morning forecast

Scattered lake effect snow showers continue today.

Stay alert for rapid changes in visibility and road conditions if traveling for the holiday.

Cold with highs in the low 30s, and wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Westerly winds at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times.



Winter weather prompts Eaton County emergency crews to prepare for busy holiday weekend

