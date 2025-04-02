HAPPENING TODAY: tariffs, surrogacy law, crime victims' vigil

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast 0401

Mix of rain & snow early this morning will give way to a period of heavy rain, thunder, and possible small hail before lunchtime.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible through early-evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms expected between 8:00 PM and midnight, but could begin earlier with sufficient warming.

Storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Highs in the low to mid-60s expected in the evening as a warm front lifts into the region.

Three top local stories

Tariffs go into effect

President Donald Trump’s liberation day is here... with auto tariffs going into effect this morning.

Trump says the 25% tax on all cars not made in the U.S. will help boost U.S. automotive manufacturing.

With car plants a big part of Michigan, some neighbors are excited about the potential increase to the industry while others are concerned about the impact of prices for cars and parts.

Decimalizing surrogacy

The Michigan Family Protection Act goes into effect this morning, decriminalizing paid surrogacy.

Before the law was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year, paid and contracted surrogacy was banned, making them void and unenforceable.

Advocates say the law will protect intended parents, surrogates, and children.

Crime Victims' Rights Vigil

Remembering lives lost.

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan is holding its annual Crime Victims’ Rights Candlelight Vigil for victims of crime and their families.

They are hosting the vigil tonight at 6 p.m. at the Michigan History Center.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

What does the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on an anti-terrorism law mean for the MSU threat case?

The Michigan Supreme Court vacated a previous ruling by the Court of Appeals that struck down the State's anti-terrorism law. It's the same law used to charge the suspect in the MSU threat case.

Read the full article: What does the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on an anti-terrorism law mean for the MSU threat case?

