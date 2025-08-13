LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Summer Safety Series

It’s your last chance of the summer to enjoy a community event with Jackson law enforcement.

Jackson Police are hosting their last of three summer safety series events today.

During the event, neighbors can speak with their local law enforcement, and kids can explore police cars and fire trucks.

Today’s event is located at Kiwanis Park from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Summer Concert Series

The Detroit Retro Society is back by popular demand to perform at the St. Johns Summer Concert Series tonight.

Neighbors can enjoy a musical evening listening to this 6-piece cover band play classic hits from the last 75 years.

It all starts at 7 p.m. in the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in St. Johns City Park.

Neighbors can attend the event for free, but the city says donations are graciously accepted.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: summer safety series, and summer concert series

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Wednesday morning forecast

Early lingering showers and cloudy skies should clear out by late morning, ushering in lots of sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to top out comfortably around 84°F, with winds out of the northwest at 7mph.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Nine positions eliminated as Eaton County health department faces budget crisis

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.