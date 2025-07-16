Happening Today: Summer Camp and Chalk Walk

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Summer Camp

Are you looking for a way to entertain your kid for the rest of the summer?

The City of Eaton Rapids is reminding neighbors that they can still sign their kids up for the last few weeks of summer camp.

It runs until August 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for only $100 per week.

If you are interested, you can click here to register.

Chalk Walk

East Lansing neighbors looking for some outdoor, creative fun can check out the 5th annual Chalk Walk.

Neighbors can make mosaic pieces of art with chalk provided by the city.

Anyone can enjoy the free event taking place at Ann Street Plaza, located at the intersection of M.A.C. and Albert Avenues near Albert El Fresco.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed.

You can find up-to-date information by visiting @downtowneastlansing on social media.

Sunshine this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon & evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible, with the potential for damaging winds.

Turning much more humid with highs climbing to the upper 80s.

