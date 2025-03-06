HAPPENING TODAY: State of the City, letter to MSHAA, college Fair

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0306

A few snow showers possible this morning, followed by clearing skies for the afternoon.

Breezy with northwesterly winds at 20-25 mph, gusting 30-40 mph at times.

Colder with highs only reaching the mid-30s, and wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

Three top local stories

State of the City Address

Mayor Andy Schor will deliver his annual State of the City address tonight at 6 pm at the Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center Auditorium.

Schor is expected to highlight big projects coming to Lansing and discuss his vision for the future growth of the Lansing community.

Neighbors can view the speech live on the City-TV's 24/7 Stream or the City's YouTube page.

Congressmen urging MHSAA to uphold

a Trump Administration Executive Order

Republican Representative Jason Woolford and Republican Senator Joseph Bellino are leading a press conference today urging the MHSAA to “keep men out of women’s sports”.

On February 5th President Trump signed the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” Executive Order, requiring transgender men and women to play sports with their gender assigned at birth.

Representative Woolford and Senator Bellino are urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to follow this executive order.

Free College Connection Fair

Northwest High School is hosting a Free College Connection Fair with over 40 colleges, universities, trade schools, & military branches from Michigan and surrounding states expected to be in attendance.

All students, parents, and guardians are welcome to attend the event tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the NWHS Gymnasium.

All students planning to attend the event must pre-register before entering the event.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

‘A big issue we need to make sure we focus on’, Advocates discuss retaliatory gun violence

Leaders said most of the retaliation stems from nonfatal shootings. Lansing Police said so far this year, the city has seen 10 of them.

Read the full article: ‘A big issue we need to make sure we focus on’, Advocates discuss retaliatory gun violence

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

