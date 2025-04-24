HAPPENING TODAY: State of Downtown, Eaton RESA Open House, 2025 Crystal Awards

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday Morning Forecast 0423

Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Highs climb to the upper 70s for most of our neighborhoods.

Three top local stories

State of Downtown Lansing

Downtown Lansing Inc. is holding its annual State of Downtown address tonight.

Community leaders will attend the address to update neighbors on the status of redevelopment and transformation of Downtown Lansing.

Doors to Grewal Hall open for the event at 5:00 p.m., and the address officially begins at 5:30 p.m.

50th Anniversary Open House

Eaton RESA Career Preparation Center is celebrating over five decades of Career and Technical Education with a 50th Anniversary Open House.

Current students, alumni, instructors, and neighbors can attend the event tonight from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lansing Community College West Campus.

At the event, neighbors can learn about past, present, and future programs at the career center.

2025 Crystal Awards

The East Lansing Crystal Awards reception is being held tonight at 5 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

The Crystal Awards, hosted by the East Lansing City Council, were created in 1988 to honor neighbors who have made a positive impact on the East Lansing community.

More than 130 awards have been presented over the years.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

MSU Professor's cancer research at potential risk due to federal freeze

Dr. Jamie Bernard works on cancer research at MSU. She says the NIH's inability to review grants due to a government pause can impact research in the future. A look at the impact on our neighbors.

Read the full article: MSU Professor's cancer research at potential risk due to federal freeze

