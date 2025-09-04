Happening Today: stakeholder forum, designer application, therapy dog nomination

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Stakeholder forum

The MSU Board of Trustees is engaging with the Spartan community during a stakeholder forum tonight.

Back in December, Trustees approved a revision that created a stakeholder engagement forum to replace the September board meeting.

Several topics spanning the student experience will be discussed starting at 4:4 p.m.

East Lansing Art Festival Poster Design

Today is the last day to apply to design next year’s East Lansing Art Festival poster.

The design will be used to showcase the Art Festival on several media such as billboards, t-shirts, social media images, and more.

If you want to send in a qualification submission, you must do so before 5 p.m. tonight.

Therapy Dog Award Nomination

East Lansing’s very own Comfort K9 Silas has been nominated for the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award.

The time to vote is now until Friday, September 12th.

If you want to support Silas, you can vote here.



Leftover showers possible early in the morning, with variable cloud expected for the rest of the day.

Much cooler with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

Breezy at times with WNW winds at 5-15 mph.



