LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Eaton County Meeting

The Eaton County Planning Commission is holding a special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss repealing the Eaton County Land Development Code in its entirety.

This ordinance establishes the legal framework for land development throughout Eaton County, affecting all property owners, businesses, and developers in unincorporated areas.

Click here to view the meeting online.

Drive Jackson Vision Plan Pop-up

Jackson County neighbors are coming together at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center for the Drive Jackson Vision Plan Pop-up event, where they can share their feedback on the community's 20-year Strategic Vision Plan.

A free dinner will be provided for neighbors who attend.

Redevelopment of South Lansing Property

Today, Mayor Andy Schor will join local developers to announce a redevelopment project aimed at revitalizing a blighted property in southwest Lansing.

The event will take place at the project site on W. Miller Rd at 1:00 PM, showcasing a significant step forward for the area’s economic development.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening today: special meeting, Vision Plan Pop-Up, property redevelopment

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

Sunny skies and seasonably cool for our neighborhoods today.

Highs in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Breezy with easterly winds at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Michigan schools weigh safety funding against investigation requirements

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.