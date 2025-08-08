LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Eaton County Special Meeting

Eaton County leaders are continuing to work through the 2025-2026 budget with a special meeting today.

Board members are expected to discuss the Sheriff’s Office's proposed organizational structure and go over updated budget numbers.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Eaton County Courthouse.

St. Johns Mint Festival

St. Johns Mint Festival is back again for its 40th anniversary.

All weekend long, neighbors can enjoy a packed festival with events like the carnival, parade, and awards ceremony.

The festival begins this afternoon at 2 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Johns City Park, Clinton County Fairgrounds, as well as the downtown areas near Clinton Avenue.

You can find the full schedule here.

Lions preseason game

Football pre-season is here, and for their second game of the preseason, the Detroit Lions are on the road playing against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions are 0 - 1 to start the preseason, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers during the Hall of Fame game last Thursday.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m., but tune in to FOX47 News at 6:30 for pre-game coverage.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: special meeting, Mint Festival, Lions game

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Friday morning forecast

A mix of sun and clouds today with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Continued hot and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Heat indices reaching the low 90s this afternoon.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Lansing clothing store to close following owner's death from cancer

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.