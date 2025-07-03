Happening Today: South Lansing Farmer's market, Independence Day celebration, and Music in the Park

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Farmers Market

If you're in need of fresh fruits and vegetables, head on over to the South Lansing Farmer’s Market on 5016 S. MLK Jr Blvd.

The market will be open from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. with vendors selling produce, potted houseplants, cut flowers, hanging baskets, plus so many other goods.

The market is family and pet-friendly.

Fourth of July Celebration

If you want to celebrate Independence Day, you can do it a day early in Mason!

Mason’s Independence Day parade will begin at Rayner Park and go through downtown from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Music in the Park

Grand Ledge's Music In The Park event series returns to Jaycee Park.

This time with performances from the Lansing Concert Big Band.

The event is free and will go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Mostly sunny skies continue today with the chance for isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

Very warm with highs in the mid-80s once again.

Humidity levels will remain low, before increasing tomorrow.



