LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Mason City Council Meeting

Mason City Council is expected to continue their discussion on a potential new Social District.

A Social District allows neighbors to take their alcoholic beverages on the go within the district area.

Many of our neighborhoods have seen new inclusions of social districts including Charlotte, St. Johns and Williamston... butwill Mason soon be joining as well?

Councils will meet to discuss it tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Mason City Hall.

Disability Flag raising ceremony

The City of Lansing is honoring neighbors with disabilities by raising the Disability Pride Flag at the Lansing City Hall flagpole.

Mayor Andy Schor and neighbors will raise the flag for the second year in a row at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will honor the anniversary of the passage and signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Façade Improvement Program Applications

Applications for the 2025-26FaçadeImprovement Program are open now to neighbors within the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority district.

The program includes funding for three categories: transformational improvement projects, signs and awning, and maintenance.

Applications will be reviewed on a monthly basis with funding distributed on a first come, first served basis.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: social district discussion, flag raising, funding applications open

Today's Weather Forecast

Mild temperatures in the low 80s and lots of sunshine will make for a great start to the workweek.

Dewpoints will come down to the 50s, making it much less humid.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.