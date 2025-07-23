Happening today: Slotkin's maiden speech, summer safety series, Chalk Walk

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Slotkin to Deliver Maiden Speech

After being elected back in August, U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin is delivering her maiden speech from the U.S. Senate floor today.

This long-standing tradition represents the first formal remarks delivered by a newly elected senator.

In her speech, Slotkin is expected to highlight her priorities for Michigan.

You can watch the speech live here.

Summer safety series

Jackson Police are hosting their second of three summer safety series events today.

During the event, neighbors can speak with their local law enforcement, and kids can explore police cars and fire trucks.

Today’s event is located at the Martin Luther King Center from noon to 1:30 p.m.

East Lansing Chalk Walk

After being rained out last week, the East Lansing Chalk Walk has been rescheduled to this afternoon.

Neighbors can enjoy some outdoor, creative fun by making a mosaic piece of art with chalk provided by the city.

Anyone can enjoy the free event taking place at Ann Street Plaza, located at the intersection of M.A.C. and Albert Avenues near Albert El Fresco.

Mostly sunny skies today as heat and humidity build thanks to a passing warm front.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees with humidity levels increasing throughout the day.

Breezy with SSW winds at 6-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

