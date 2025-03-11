HAPPENING TODAY: skin cancer screening, Road to Restoration, Lansing parks community input

Will Lemmink

(WSYM) - Good Morning Mid-Michigan! I'm your neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink, and I stopped by the Sunfield Cycle Shop to see how bikers are handling pothole season. As roads thaw out, potholes become a bigger hazard for motorcyclists, especially on bikes with thinner front wheels. MDOT is already on the job, patching up to 100 potholes a day to keep roads safe for everyone.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0311

Cooler today, but with highs still above average in the upper 40s.

Breezy with WNW winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Mostly sunny skies.

Three top local stories

Skin Care Cancer Screening

Healthcare for those who help others.

U of M Health Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center and Pinnacle Dermatology is offering free skin cancer screenings for neighborhood firefighters.

Firefighters are one of the highest-risk groups for cancer – the event aims to detect potential issues early.

The event is not open to the general public.

Road to Restoration

Are you looking to get your driver’s license restored?

A Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic will be held by East Lansing’s 54B District Court at the Union Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff and attorneys will be there to help with several services including renewing driving records and obtaining a reinstatement administrative hearing.

Lansing Parks Community Input

The City of Lansing Parks and Recreation Department is looking for neighbor’s input.

It will be hosting a series of open houses to gather neighbors' opinions to update its Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the next five years.

A Ward 1 session will be held today from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Foster Community Center.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Lansing proclaims Aug.1. ‘Mikey 23 Day’

The "Mikey 23 Foundation" was started in 2015, to honor Michael Mckissic Jr., who was shot and killed in Lansing. Now, in the coming months, Mayor Andy Schor will proclaim Aug.1. "Mikey 23" Day.

Read the full article: Lansing set to proclaim Aug.1. ‘Mikey 23 Day’

