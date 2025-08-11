LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Extreme Weather Emergency Tour

An Extreme Weather Emergency Tour press conference to highlight severe weather in Michigan is taking place in Lansing today.

Officials say climate change-fueled severe weather is impacting Michigan, citing the recent May 2025 tornado outbreak that led to an emergency declaration.

The tour is part of a national campaign spanning Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Mayor Schor, climate experts, and impacted neighbors will speak at the event, scheduled for noon at Lansing City Hall.

Albert El Fresco closing

Students are making their way back to East Lansing for the fall semester, and it's time to say goodbye to a summer community space.

During the summer, Albert Ave. between Grove St. and M-A-C Ave is closed for an outdoor venue in downtown East Lansing called Albert El Fresco.

Now, Albert El Fresco is closing for the season, allowing Albert Ave. to reopen to traffic starting today.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: severe weather conference, and Albert Ave. reopening

Today's weather forecast

A weak cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and night.

However, there will also be partly cloudy skies at times, leaving plenty of hours of dry conditions.

Temperatures are slightly cooler, topping out around 89°F, with winds out of the southwest at 10mph, but gusting in the low 20s at times.

It will be muggy again with dew points in the low 70s for most of the day and night.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

St. Johns celebrates 40th annual Mint Festival with cow plop contest

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.