HAPPENING TODAY: Senate Democrats proposal, CATA interviews, personal finance Q&A

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0312

Partly to mostly sunny skies continue today.

Highs remain cooler, but above average in the upper 40s to around 50.

Light ESE winds at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

Senate Democrats Economic Proposal

Easing the burden of inflation.

Several Michigan Senate Democrats are outlining their proposal to tackle economic issues impacting Michiganders, hoping to ensure a better life for neighbors and their children.

Neighbors who want to tune into the event can watch it online on Michigan Senate Democrats' Facebook page.

CATA Open Interviews

Are you looking for a new job?

The Capitol Area Transportation Authority is hosting open interviews for bus drivers and mechanics today.

Interviews will be held at CATA’s Administrative Offices in South Lansing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you plan on attending you should bring a current resume, present a clean driving record, and be able to pass a drug and alcohol screening.

Getting Personal with Finance

With high egg costs and tariffs causing economic insecurity, personal finance instructor Angie Z. is hosting a Getting Personal with Finance event.

Neighbors can attend a low-key, open, and free discussion and Q&A around money management.

The event takes place at A Novel Concept in Lansing at 5:30 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Could 'Make America Healthy Again' impact mental health treatment?

President Donald Trump's executive order on "Make America Healthy Again" has raised questions among some people across our neighborhoods.

Read the full article: Could 'Make America Healthy Again' impact mental health treatment?

