HAPPENING TODAY: Senate Committee Hearing, State of the City, Job Fair

Today's Weather Forecast

Continued unseasonably warm today with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Mostly cloudy skies give way to showers, and possibly thunderstorms this evening.

Isolated severe storms possible south and west of Lansing.

Three top local stories

Senate Appropriations Committee

Hearing to Discuss Federal Funding Cuts

The Senate Appropriations Committee along with Attorney General Dana Nessel is hosting a hearing on the recent Federal Funding Cuts.

Officials will be discussing potential actions to take if the federal funding executive order goes into effect.

The hearing will take place this afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Capitol Building.

Jackson State of the City

Looking to the future.

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is holding his fourth State of the City Address today at 6 p.m. at the City Center in Downtown Jackson.

Mahoney will be reflecting on the community’s progress from the past year and will look forward to the future of Jackson.

Neighbors can attend the event in person or watch a recording of it online.

LCC Job, Internship and Transfer Fair

Are you looking for new career and college options?

Lansing Community College is hosting its annual Job, Internship and Transfer Fair today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the LCC Downtown Campus Gannon Building.

Neighbors can find opportunities from more than 70 employers and 20 universities.

The event is free for all neighbors to attend.

To see a list of all employers and universities and to register for the event, click here.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan House Passes Bill to Cap Income Tax at 4.05%

A Michigan bill to lower state income tax to 4.05% passes with bipartisan support. It would save residents $20 per $10,000, but some Democrats argue it doesn't address equitable tax reform.

Read the full article: Michigan House Passes Bill to Cap Income Tax at 4.05%

