HAPPENING TODAY: Senate Committee hearing, Choose Lansing meeting, 7 Brew ribbon cutting

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0304

Spotty showers this morning will give way to periods of rain this afternoon and evening, possibly with a few rumbles of thunder.

Winds increase out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

Highs will climb to the mid-50s.

Three top local stories

Senate Committee to Hear

Impact of Federal Funding Freeze

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee will hear testimony from neighbors about the impacts of the Federal Funding Freeze on Michigan kids, parents and workers.

Even though the executive order was temporarily blocked, it has caused confusion and insecurity about the stability of these programs.

The hearing will take place today at 8:30 am in Lansing.

Choose Lansing Annual Meeting

Choose Lansing is hosting its annual meeting today about the state of the Greater Lansing hospitality and tourism industry impact.

According to the group, the Greater Lansing area welcomes 6.7 million visitors each year and generates around $732 million for the region.

The meeting will take place today from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

7 Brew Ribbon Cutting

7 Brew Coffee in Lansing is cutting a ribbon on a new Lansing location today.

In celebration of the new stand, 7 Brew Coffee will be donating $1,000 to the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Children’s Center.

A Swag Day will be held on March 8th where a free t-shirt will be given away to neighbors who purchase a large drink.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

How new tariffs could impact car buying and selling in Eaton County

New tariffs could hit your wallet. An auto industry expert and Eaton County car dealer explain the effects on car buying.

Read the full article: How new tariffs could impact car buying and selling in Eaton County

