Safe and Secure City Hall

The City of East Lansing is beginning security changes to the building that houses City Hall, 54-B District Court and the East Lansing Police Department.

Starting today, neighbors will need to enter the building through the southwest entrance to walk through a metal detector.

Officials say this change will protect both city employees and neighbors.

Lansing lane change

For today only, Westbound Miller Road will have a traffic lane shift east of Pennsylvania Ave. for sewer repair.

Westbound traffic will be shifted into the center lane, and traffic will be maintained in both directions.

The shift begins this morning at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 6 p.m.

Michigan Firework Laws

The Fourth of July is just days away, and throughout the week, neighbors can legally use fireworks on private property.

According to the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, neighbors can light fireworks from June 29th to July 4th from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

This year, neighbors can also light fireworks on July 5th, since it falls on a Saturday.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: security changes, lane shift, and a week of fireworks

Today's Weather Forecast

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be persistent throughout the day and evening due to a weak cold front passing through.

These scattered thunderstorms carry a marginal risk of becoming severe in some of our neighborhoods.

Strong winds and pockets of heavy rain at times are the biggest concern.

Temperatures will top out around 87°F. Expect it to feel very humid, as dewpoints will be in the low 70s for most of the day.

WATCH: Yesterday's top story

Lansing's American Car Show brings community together

Lansing community comes together for first annual American Car Show

