Happening today: school safety forum, pop-up pantry, turkey pardon

School Safety Forum

Okemos Schools is inviting neighbors to a public forum tonight to discuss student safety.

Officials will talk about security measures, prevention programs, and transportation safety.

The district says it's a chance for neighbors to share their perspectives on keeping students safe.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Okemos High School library.

Pop-up Pantry Final Day

It’s the final day to donate to the Holt Public School’s pop-up pantry to help families have a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The school's pop-up pantry needs nonperishable items like stuffing mix, canned vegetables and cranberry sauce.

The meals will be distributed on November 24th at Holt High School's North Campus.

Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon

This afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon two turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The winning names from a public contest will be announced during a ceremony at 3 p.m. in Lansing.

After the pardon, the turkeys will go to Macomb County Animal Control.

Rain and snow showers today, gradually tapering off in the afternoon.

Freezing rain may mix in, and could lead to icy conditions before midday.

Highs in the upper 30s, with light ESE winds at 4-8 mph.

A trace to as much as 1" of snow accumulation is possible.



