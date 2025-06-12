Happening Today: school anniversary, Scout Day, downtown lane closure

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday morning forecast 0612

Mostly cloudy skies expected today with isolated thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Milder than Wednesday, but pleasantly warm with highs remaining in the middle to upper 70s.

Lighter east winds today at 5-10 mph.

Da Vinci School

Da Vinci School in Jackson is celebrating its 30-year anniversary with a big birthday celebration.

Parents looking to enroll their children at the school can check out information booths as well as a guided tour of the facility.

All Jackson neighbors are invited to attend the event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the school’s campus.

Scout Day at the Capitol

It’s Scout Day at the capital today and neighbors can showcase the benefits of Scouting for young neighbors.

During the event, Scouts and family members will participate in hands-on activities and interactive displays.

And for neighbors registered to attend, don’t forget to wear your Scout uniform.

Lansing lane closure

And Scout Day could impact some neighbors commute today.

From 7 a.m. to around 3:30 p.m. southbound traffic on Capitol Ave. between Ottawa St. and Allegan St. will be shifted into the center turn lane.

Regardless of the lane shift, traffic will still be maintained in both directions.

Lansing firefighter retirees face unexpected healthcare cost increase

Lansing's retired firefighters face unexpected healthcare cost increases starting July 1 after city officials discovered they've been incorrectly covering costs since 2013.

Read the full article: Lansing firefighter retirees face unexpected healthcare cost increase

