HAPPENING TODAY: scholarship expansion, youth business expo, new board members

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

HPT1120 WEB WX

Today, low pressure will bring more rain showers to our neighborhoods as we are expecting highs in the mid to upper 40s. We could see .2"-.3" of rain as this system moves through from the late morning hours and into the late afternoon hours. As we head into the overnight hours, we will start to see the influence of cold air advection bringing our temperatures at or below freezing allowing for our first snowflakes of the season. By daybreak on Thursday, we are looking to trend our accumulations below an inch with slush on the roads and some snow on some grassy surfaces. Our soil temperatures are still above freezing, so we should see the snow melt as we raise our temperatures during the day. Things could still change and we will be keeping you updated throughout the day today.

Three top local stories

Lansing Promise Scholarship Expansion Announcement

Setting Lansing kids up for success.

The Lansing Promise is announcing an expansion to its scholarship program today at 1 pm at the former REO Elementary School.

The Lansing Promise aims to reduce barriers to postsecondary opportunities for more than 10,000 Lansing school students.

Youth Business Expo

We've told you about several initiatives to grow Michigan businesses.

The Melanated Business Alliance is hosting a youth business expo today at the University Club of Michigan State University from 9:30 am to 1:20 pm.

Young entrepreneurs from across our neighborhoods will be able to learn how to start and grow their own businesses.

Meridian Township Board & Park

Commission Members to be Sworn in

Moving forward after the election.

The newly elected Meridian Township Board and Park Commission will be sworn in today at noon.

All neighbors are welcome to attend the event in the town hall room of the Meridian Township Municipal Building.

The new members will server a four-year term.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Ingham County Clinical services may be closing due to budget shortfall

Ingham County Health Department faces a $4.2 million budget deficit.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is working with the Ingham County Health Department to find a solution.

Board members say some locations may be consolidated to cut costs.

Neighbors voice how crucial these facilities are.

Read the full article: What's next for Ingham County Clinical services after a budget shortfall

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

