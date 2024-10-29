HAPPENING TODAY: Save MI Tips event, stroke awareness, and Safe Halloween

LANSING, Mich. — What's happening today in your neighborhood?

JACKSON SERVERS ROUNDTABLE

An issue we've been following is coming back to our neighborhoods, and it centers around tips for servers. A Michigan Supreme Court ruling would make servers and bartenders minimum-wage workers and phase out top credits. Today, servers and bartenders in Jackson will hold a Save MI Tips roundtable at Buffalo Wild Wings.

UM HEALTH-SPARROW PROMOTING STROKE AWARENESS

Today is World Stroke Day and the University of MI Health-Sparrow is looking to help reduce the risk of stroke in our neighborhoods. A UM Health-Sparrow expert will explain the warning signs and treatment options for strokes this morning at 10 am.

SAFE HALLOWEEN

Spooky season is underway in our neighborhoods and East Lansing neighbors can attend the Safe Halloween event tonight from 4 to 7 pm. Children can trick-or-treat, play activities and games, and watch music performances. The event also helps to raise funding for a philanthropic mission.

