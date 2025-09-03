Happening Today: road rally, Lansing Charter changes meeting, Powerball jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Save Our Jobs, Fund Our Roads

Labor workers are rallying on the steps of the Michigan Capitol this morning.

They are calling on Michigan lawmakers to pass a long-term, sustainable road funding plan to protect their jobs.

If you want to join the rally, you can meet leaders on the east lawn of the Michigan State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lansing Charter changes meeting

Neighbors can learn about the proposed changes to the City of Lansing Charter this morning.

During the meeting, neighbors can ask questions and learn about the proposed changes before they vote to approve them.

Neighbors formally vote on the revised charter during a citywide election on Nov. 4th.

Powerball reached $1.3B

Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.3 billion after no tickets matched all the lucky numbers on Labor Day.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

The next drawing is tonight at 11 p.m.



Sun and clouds this morning give way to hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain becomes steadier and more widespread this evening into tonight.

Highs in the mid 70s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.



