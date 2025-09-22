Happening Today: road construction, hydrant flushing, new outdoor classroom

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Road construction

Lansing neighbors, your morning commute could be impacted by roadway repair work this morning.

Beginning at 5 a.m., the Grand River Ave., Oakland Ave. and César E. Chávez Ave. fork will be closed for repairs.

Detours are provided for neighbors trying to navigate the construction.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Hydrant Flushing

Beginning today, the Jackson Department of Public Works is flushing hydrants across the city and surrounding townships.

Neighbors may experience discolored water and low pressure when flushing takes place in your area.

The flushing is expected to last until the beginning of October.

New Outdoor Classroom

Grand River Head Start parents, listen up; your kids have a new learning space.

Students and faculty members are celebrating a new outdoor play and education space specifically designed for pre-K students.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held this morning with tours to follow.



Today's weather forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through our neighborhoods as a shortwave tracks through our area.

At this time, they are not expected to become severe.

However, expect heavy rainfall during thunderstorms.

Temperatures should reach a high of about 77°F.

