Happening Today - Road closures, Trail closures, and a meeting for public Safety funding

St. Johns

In St. Johns, Lansing Street will be closed for repaving from M-21 to Sturgis Street.

The road will remain open to local traffic only for access to nearby addresses.

The project is expected to be completed by August 4.

MSU

If you're hoping to go for a walk on the MSU to Lake Lansing Trail, you might be delayed for awhile.

A portion of the trail in Meridian Township will be closed from Monday until Tuesday morning for preventative maintenance.

The township says the work will help protect the asphalt, and the treatment can make the trail slippery for walkers.

Delta Township

Delta township officials will hold a board meeting at the Delta Administration Building.

The meeting will begin at 6pm and Officials will discuss a number of issues including possible talks on the Sheriff’s Contract Funding.

We'll have updates from this meeting online and on-air.

