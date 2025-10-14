Happening today: road closure, Queso for a Cause, non-motorized transportation plan

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Holt road closure

Holt neighbors, if you drop off your kids at school, you could be impacted by a road closure next to the junior high school this morning.

Aurelius Rd. between Weswilmar Dr. and Wilcox Rd. will be closed from today until Sunday for utility work.

Detours will be posted.

Queso for a Cause

Today, you can enjoy a meal at Pancheros Mexican Grill and support neighbors impacted by breast cancer at the same time during Pancheros’ Queso for a Cause event.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the restaurant chain will donate 20% of all sales in Michigan to the Pink Fund, a non-profit that provides financial assistance for patients actively being treated for breast cancer.

Non-motorized Transportation plan

The City of Lansing wants to hear from you about walking and biking downtown.

Officials are updating the city’s Non-motorized Transportation plan and have released a survey for neighbors to fill out before October 31st.

You can find the survey and interactive map by clicking here.



