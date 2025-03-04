HAPPENING TODAY: road closure, protest at the Capitol, tariffs go into effect

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0304

Occasional rain today, becoming steadier and heavier this evening and overnight.

Much warmer with highs climbing to around 50 degrees.

Breezy with south winds at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph at times.

Three top local stories

Clinton Road Closed

Clinton Road from Lansing Avenue to Monroe Street in Jackson is closed today for urgent water main repairs beginning at 8 a.m.

The repairs could disrupt water service for nearly two dozen homes, causing those neighbors to experience low water pressure or no water during the repair.

The city says the repairs are expected to be done by this afternoon.

50501 Protest

The 50501 group is hosting another set of protests across the country today, including right here in Michigan.

Neighbors will gather outside of the Michigan State Capitol today at noon to protest the actions of the Trump administration.

The group aims to have 50 protests across 50 states for one movement.

Trump Tariffs Go Into Effect

25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada went into effect early this morning at 12:01 a.m.

President Trump says the tariffs are to force the two U.S. neighbors to step up in their fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration.

In addition, the 10% tariff imposed on imports from China in February was doubled to 20%.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Man accused of sending inappropriate text messages to young girl did child abuse prevention work, advocate say

The Lansing neighborhood reacting to these recent charges against old Zachary Whaley. According to court documents, the alleged child abuse dates back to at least January.

Read the full article: Man accused of sending inappropriate text messages to young girl did child abuse prevention work

