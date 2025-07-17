Happening Today: road closure and Music in the Park

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Road closure

Today could be the last day for a construction project in our neighborhoods.

Since Monday, the Washington Ave. Overpass has been closed for a transmission line project, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the day today.

Detours are provided to help neighbors navigate the closure until it officially reopens.

Music in the Park

If you're in the mood to listen to some tunes, head on over to Grand Ledge for Music in the Park.

At Jaycee Park, you can see the performance Shakedown: The Bob Seger Experience.

The Concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free for all Neighbors who want to enjoy the show.

Cloudy skies this morning with the chance for an isolated shower, giving way to increasing afternoon sunshine.

Milder and becoming less humid with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Breezy with WNW winds increasing to 10-15 mph.

