LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Road closure

East Lansing drivers, listen up; your commute could be impacted by a road closure.

Starting today, Haslett Rd. is closing for a pavement rehabilitation project, and it will be completed in two parts.

The first section will include Haslett Rd. from Saginaw Highway to the intersection of Hagadorn Rd.

After the first section is completed, Phase 2 will begin... shutting down Haslet Rd. From the Hagadorn Rd. Intersection to Park Lake Rd.

Phase one begins today and is expected to be completed at the end of September.

First day of school

More students are headed back to the classroom today for the 2025-26 school year.

Move-in week was last week for MSU Students, and after a packed welcome week, they begin classes this morning.

For our younger students, East Lansing and St. Johns Public Schools are starting classes today as well.

And after a slight delay due to construction projects, the Waverly students who did not start classes last week are expected to begin today.



WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: road closure and first day of school

Today's weather forecast

The cooling trend continues with temperatures only topping out about 70°F, well below our average of about 80°F for this time of year.

Partly sunny skies will dominate, but also expect scattered showers at times and gusty winds.



WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Sunflower season blooms at Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.