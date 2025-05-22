(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY

HAPPENING TODAY: Resource Fair, On The Road, and Zoo Nights

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday Morning Forecast 0522

Widespread showers this morning will taper off by lunchtime.

Additional isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon, but most neighborhoods will remain dry.

Temperatures will remain well below average, with highs only reaching the mid-50s.

Three top local stories

Small Business Resource Fair

The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority is working to bolster business development in Jackson’s southside neighborhoods.

One way they are looking to accomplish this is through a Jackson Small Business Resource Fair today that will help entrepreneurs network, share ideas and find resources.

The event takes place tonight from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center.

Mason On The Road

FOX47’s Second “On The Road” event of the year takes place tonight at the Mason Courthouse.

If you stop by, you will get to hear the Mason High School Jazz Band perform at Thursday Night Live!, a summer concert series.

Tune in to watch us live at 530 on FOX47 News, and at 6 on the FOX47 News app.

Zoo Nights at Potter Park Zoo

If you're in the mood for an alcoholic beverage and are an animal lover, you may want to head over to the Potter Park Zoo for Zoo Nights!

Zoo nights is an event where neighbors can explore all the wonders of the Potter Park Zoo while enjoying an adult beverage.

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and standard tickets are about $25.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan faces critical shortage of mental health beds, advocates call for changeiio

Michigan faces a critical shortage of mental health beds with only 5 psychiatric beds per 100,000 people, leaving 155 patients daily waiting in emergency departments for care.

Read the full article: Michigan faces critical shortage of mental health beds, advocates call for change

