HAPPENING TODAY: renters protest, burger week, and a sheriff retires

Today's Weather Forecast

Cloudy Skies Today as We Track Showers Tonight into Tomorrow

Today cloud cover will return to our neighborhoods as we are expected to stay dry.

High temperatures will range in the mid to lower 50's which is right around where we should be for this time of year.

This evening we will be tracking our next best chance for rain as a low pressure makes its way into our neighborhoods as early as 7 PM tonight.

This rain will become much more uniform by the 11 PM hour and continue throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow in the early afternoon hours.

Our neighborhoods could see half an inch of rain or more with this system as it tracks through.

This rain will be helpful to those that are still being impacted by states of drought.

These areas include Clinton, Eaton, and Hillsdale counties.

Three top local stories

State Capitol

An issue we've been covering is coming back to the capitol...

Neighbors who say they're frustrated by skyrocketing rent and mistreatment from landlords, are protesting at the capitol today.

They will demand call on lawmakers to pass nine bills that will help protect renter’s rights.

That protest will take place at 11 am.

Jackson

Jackson neighbors we hope your hungry because its burger week!

The week long event will show case 25 of Jackson’s restaurants that are serving up $15 burger and side combos.

Visit any participating restaurant and ask for the Jackson county restaurant week menu.

you’ll get a punch card and be stamped for each new visit for a possible gift card drawings at the conclusion of the event this Sunday November 17th

Dewitt

After 20 years of service to his neighborhood Sheriff Ferguson retired from the Dewitt city police.

and coming up this evening on fox 47 our neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg sits down for an interview.

as Chief Ferguson takes a look back at his many years of service

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"A long time coming" A new chapter starts on Jackson's east side

Tuesday, the City of Jackson held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the housing boom that is coming to Jackson's east side. The housing is going up in the Health District, the neighborhood along East Michigan Avenue between Downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Hospital. According to the City of Jackson, 94 new housing units of single-family homes, duplexes, and apartments are planned for the Health District.

Read the full article: "A long time coming" A new chapter starts with a housing boom to boost Jackson's east side

