LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Fire Apprenticeship Recognition Ceremony

19 students are graduating today from the Lansing Community College Fire Medic Apprenticeship Program, marking 50 years of paramedic education at LCC.

This program trains firefighters and EMTs to become paramedics, to help fill the demand for workers in mid-Michigan.

LCC is hosting a recognition ceremony for the graduates this evening at 5:30 p.m. at LCC.

Backpack giveaway

With schools starting as early as next week, we’ve been covering several giveaways that are helping neighbors afford school supplies.

Power 96.5 is teaming up with Communities in Schools to hold a backpack giveaway.

This drive-thru style giveaway takes place today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Don Johnson Field House parking lot.

Community Care Drive

Michigan Country and the League of Women Voters Lansing Area are helping to support neighbors in need with another Food and Personal Care Drive.

The last of the drives takes place today from noon to 2 p.m. at Evelyn Bay Coffee Co. In Charlotte.

Neighbors who want to donate should bring food, period products, and baby care products.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: recognition ceremony, backpack giveaway, community care drive

WATCH: Today's weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible before midday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

Scattered thunderstorms become more numerous this afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe storms are possible, and could produce damaging winds.

Continued hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

WATCH: The top story from yesterday

Are we ready for the next storm? Lansing officials and climate experts say federal cuts could leave gaps

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.