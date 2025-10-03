LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Read for Your Rights

At the (SCENE) Metrospace gallery, the City of East Lansing is hosting a “Read for Your Rights EL” event, focusing on banned books.

During the event, neighbors can hear readings of banned books and join in a banned book giveaway. The event takes place between 6 to 8 p.m. at the (SCENE) Metrospace in Downtown East Lansing.



New City Hall Ceremony

We’ve been following the new city hall project since it was first announced, and now city officials are marking a new construction milestone.

Today, Mayor Andy Schor, along with other officials, is holding a topping-off ceremony to officially mark the placement of the final structural steel beam in Lansing’s new City Hall.

On the Road

FOX47 is back On the Road today, and this time we’re taking you to the Urban Air event in Eaton Rapids.

Throughout the day, we will be bringing you live coverage of the event with interviews with Urban Air leaders.

LIKE Urban air brand manager Chris Vanwyck and lead organizer Kirk Mackellar

Happening today: Read for Your Rights, City Hall ceremony, On the Road

Friday morning forecast

Mostly sunny skies expected all day long.

Much warmer with highs returning to the mid-80s.

WSW winds at 5-10 mph.



Michigan natural gas rates increasing by 8% - local experts share money-saving heating tips for winter

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

