Happening today: public input session, elections office open house, Halloween Spooktacular

Here's a look at what's happening today

Public Input Session

East Lansing neighbors are invited to a public input session on historic preservation today at the East Lansing Public Library, beginning at 6 p.m.

This informal gathering aims to gather community feedback to help create a property owner resource guide.

The guide will help preserve East Lansing’s historic districts.

Elections Office Open House

Today, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the newly renovated Lansing Elections Office at 701 W. Jolly Rd.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m., with the official ribbon cutting scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Neighbors can enjoy free food while taking tours of the facility.

Halloween Spooktacular

Meridian Township is gearing up for Halloween with a festive Halloween Spooktacular event today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Marketplace on the Green in Okemos.

Neighbors can enjoy an evening filled with live music, children's crafts, games, a pumpkin patch, and more, all for a registration fee of $8 per child.

Children must pre-register to join the Halloween fun!



Thursday morning forecast

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving in from the east.

Most of the wet weather will impact areas along and east of US-127, but showers are possible for all neighborhoods.

Chilly with highs in the low 50s.

Breezy with NNE winds at 10-15 mph.



Lansing fights back: City, State challenge federal SNAP pause

