(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

Hayes Park ribbon-cutting

Join us at Hayes Park this Wednesday, June 25th, at 6:00 p.m., for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the park's improvements. The upgrades were made possible by the park millage approved by Mason's voters. See the transformation from old to new and enjoy the fresh features together!

Dog Days of Summer game

Bring your furry friends to Jackson® Field™ this Wednesday, June 25th, at 7:05 p.m. for the Dog Days of Summer game against Dayton. Enjoy a paw-some evening as you cheer on the Lansing Lugnuts alongside your dog!

Impression 5 Science Center celebration

The Impression 5 Science Center is celebrating this evening as it’s honored as the #1 Best Children’s Museum. This adults-only event features interactive experiences, drinks, and appetizers with local officials in attendance. The exclusive event is happening in Lansing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: What's happening today

Happening Today: park ribbon-cutting, Dog Days of Summer game, museum celebration

WATCH: Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday morning forecast 0625

A break in the heat with highs dialing back to around 80 degrees.

Humidity levels will remain high, fueling the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Storms are likely to be more isolated than on Tuesday, but will have a low chance of becoming severe.

WATCH: The top stories from across our neighborhoods

Neighborhood check-in 0625

To see news from your neighborhood, click here.