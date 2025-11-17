Happening today: Operation Christmas Child begins, and a new art exhibit opens

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Operation Christmas Child

Volunteers across Michigan are preparing to collect shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child.

Nearly five thousand drop-off locations are opening nationwide this morning, including in our neighborhoods.

The locations will be collecting shoebox gifts until the 24th, and you can find a local drop-off location by clicking here.

A Caregiver’s Butterfly Garden

An art installation celebrating Michigan’s direct care workers is opening this evening at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing.

A caregiver’s butterfly garden features hundreds of hand-painted butterflies created by care workers and community members, honoring those who provide care to older adults and people with disabilities.

The free exhibit will remain on display through April 30th.



