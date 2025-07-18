Happening Today: On the Road, new recycling center, and furry birthday celebration

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

On the Road

We're on the road in Jackson for the Hot Air Jubilee.

The event is at Ella Sharp Park and will have craft booths, Vendors, an auto show, and of course, the hot air balloon launch!

The launch will be a 7 p.m., but we'll be covering all the fun leading up to the launch starting at 5:30 on FOX47 News.

New Recycling Drop-off Center

The City of Lansing is opening a new recycling drop-off center today.

It is located at the Operations and Maintenance Facility for Lansing residents, and is free to all Lansing neighbors, giving access to neighbors who currently don’t have recycling services.

The center will operate daily and accept Styrofoam for the first time in Lansing.

Furry Birthday

How about celebrating one of our furry protectors with the East Lansing Police Department?

Come celebrate Silas's 1st birthday party.

He's an East Lansing Police Social Worker Comfort K9.

Celebrate with Silas at the East Lansing Public Library from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Partly to mostly sunny skies today as high pressure settles over the state.

Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity.

Light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.



