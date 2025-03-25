Happening Today - New Orleans Songbook event and Grand River Connection networking experience

Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink

Good morning, Mid-Michigan! I’m sitting at the kids’ table here at the Fretail Store in the Lansing Mall, talking with Shekina Mitchell about what’s next for the store.

I’ve had the chance to speak with some of the customers to hear firsthand how the closure is affecting neighbors.

They told me what the store has meant to them, and I’m also catching up with the operating partners who’ve worked to keep it running and what they plan moving forward.

Today's Weather Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today.

Chilly, but slightly milder than Monday with highs climbing to the low 40s.

Lighter winds out of the WNW at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

New Orleans Songbook

Neighbors in the mood for some jazz music are in luck.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents, New Orleans Songbook, at the Cobb Center in East Lansing.

The event will have Mardi Gras spirit celebrating the composers and inspired songs of the crescent city.

The event will begin at 730 p.m. tonight

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com

Grand River Connection

In Downtown Lansing, Grand River Connection professional networking event is happening at Midtown Brewing

The event is for young professionals seeking to develop a stronger connection with others in the community.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight and it is a free event to attend.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Will a $10M technology park bring jobs to Jackson County?

Jackson Technology Park North is a $10M project to attract business and jobs to Jackson County. The idea is to provide everything a company needs to start building here.

