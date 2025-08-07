Happening Today: new homes open house, court closed, last Albert El Fresco event

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Here's a look at what's happening today

New renovated homes open house

The Ingham County Land Bank and Habitat for Humanity Capital Region are addressing the housing need in Lansing with nine newly renovated homes in Lansing's Eastfield neighborhood.

They’re being unveiled today during open houses from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The houses are located at the intersection of Jerome and Ferguson Streets, adjacent to UM Health-Sparrow Hospital, which donated the homes.

54B District Court closed

East Lansing's 54B District Court will be closed today and tomorrow as it conducts a physical case inventory required by the Michigan Supreme Court.

During the closure, the court will not be open for walk-in arraignments or payments.

Only previously scheduled courtroom activity will be allowed.

If you need to drop off a payment, you can take it to a drop box at the Police Desk or the City Hall North Parking Lot.

Albert El Fresco last weekend

It’s the last weekend for East Lansing’s seasonal pedestrian-friendly area, Albert El Fresco, and neighbors can celebrate the 2025 summer season one last time.

The final weekend will feature a Taste of Folk Festival, which begins tonight and lasts throughout the weekend.

Here's a full list of activities:



Thursday, Aug. 7:

Albert El Fresco Game Night will feature a performance by Sultanes de Ritmo 6 - 8 p.m. at Ann Street Plaza

Friday, Aug. 8:

The Summer Concert Series will feature a performance by the Rev. Robert Jones and Mat Watroba 6 - 8 p.m. at Ann Street Plaza

Saturday, Aug. 9:

Performance by the Smokin’ Dobroleles 6 - 8 p.m. at Ann Street Plaza.

Sunday, Aug. 10:

The East Lansing Farmers Market will feature a performance by Dan Dan Laird, and Lansing-based troubadour TM Olson 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Valley Court Park



