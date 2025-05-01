HAPPENING TODAY: New cancer center and Holt Public Schools enrollment night

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday Morning Forecast 0501

Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some localized flooding is possible.

Highs climbing to around 70 degrees.

Three top local stories

New Oncology and Infusion Center

Expanding cancer care in our neighborhoods.

UM Health Sparrow is cutting the ribbon on a brand-new Oncology and Infusion Center today at 10:30 a.m.

The new facility is located just outside of downtown Charlotte and will help bring cancer care closer to Eaton County neighbors.

The new oncology center was funded by a grant from the State of Michigan and community donations.



Holt Schools Enrollment Night

Holt Public Schools is hosting a district-wide enrollment night tonight at Holt High School Main Campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is open to all Holt neighbors, new or returning, with a kid in grades Pre-K to 12.

Required documents include:



State-Certified Birth Certificate or Passport

Immunizations Records

2 Documents for Proof of Residency

Parent/Guardian Photo ID

Proof of Income (PreK only)

Hearing, Vision & Dental Screening (K & 1st only)

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Drug-related deaths drop across Mid-Michigan

According to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow’s Forensic Pathology Services, Ingham County saw the most notable decline. Click to learn more.

